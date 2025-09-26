DENR distributes 5,000 seedlings in Central Luzon

To help keep Region 3 rich in flora, some 5,000 seedlings were distributed to various communities across Central Luzon as part of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) greening and reforestation initiatives.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the program seeks to encourage the public to actively participate in these efforts, noting that the seedlings were directly distributed to the communities.

He added that the seedlings include Molave and Ipil, which are well-suited for reforestation and urban greening, as well as Guyabano and Mulberry, which are ideal for agroforestry and livelihood enhancement.

“By providing native tree species, the DENR aims to restore degraded lands, enhance biodiversity, improve air quality, and create more livable and climate-resilient communities,” Pablo said.

The DENR aims to make quality planting materials more accessible through its regional and field offices. Pablo added that this will strengthen collaboration with local government units, people’s organizations, and other stakeholders to ensure the success of tree-growing and reforestation activities.

“Together with our field offices, we remain steadfast in supporting communities by expanding access to quality seedlings and building stronger partnerships. Our shared goal is to create greener, healthier, and more resilient communities for the next generations,” Pablo added.

Through its seedling distribution program, the DENR also encourages beneficiaries and partners to contribute to the Bagong Pilipinas vision for environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

The agency, in partnership with communities, has already planted millions of seedlings, helping foster biodiversity, improve food security, and create jobs.

Recent efforts in the region include planting over 87 million seedlings across nearly 137,000 hectares of new forests and establishing bamboo plantations to support reforestation and climate-resilience goals.