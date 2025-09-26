Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Someone wants to get closer to you, but you might not have noticed yet.
Health: Incorporate foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish or nuts, into your diet for optimal brain health.
Career: If you are pregnant and working, discuss work accommodations properly.
Wealth: A good day to organize receipts and track your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 3
Advice: Place a pink rose quartz on the altar for personal balance and luck in love, money, and harmony.
OX
Love: A simple message will reopen your heart;
listen to it.
Health: Do not forget to stretch in the morning.
Career: An opportunity you thought was gone will come back; grab it now.
Wealth: Luck in refund, rebate, or free item.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Peach
Number: 1
Advice: Place a gray stone on the side of your working table for focused energy and decision-making clarity.
TIGER
Love: It is time to create a new routine in the relationship, start with a simple effort.
Health: For those planning to get pregnant, ensure regular check-ups and proper nutrition. Take folic acid and avoid instant food and sweets.
Career: You will have a small win today that will bring a new connection.
Wealth: Avoid online sales for now; it is better to save.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 8
Advice: Place a purple pouch with laurel and a coin in your wallet as an invitation for long-term financial stability.
RABBIT
Love: If there is a misunderstanding, a simple call is the solution; be open to conversation.
Health: A good day to drink herbal tea.
Career: You have a chance to be featured or recommended, be ready.
Wealth: You will get tips or leads from a former acquaintance.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 5
Advice: Place an orange pouch under your working chair to stimulate action and motivation.
DRAGON
Love: If your partner seems cold, you might also be overlooking their efforts.
Health: Resistance is weak when you are sleep-deprived and emotionally drained.
Career: Someone will trust your idea, protect and develop it.
Wealth: You will save money on household expenses or groceries.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Place a white quartz on the altar to reset energy and bring clarity to your goals.
SNAKE
Love: You will be closer if you also share your feelings.
Health: Avoid oily food, focus on light meals today.
Career: A new system or software needs to be learned.
Wealth: A good day to return debts or pay dues.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Place a blue glass bowl with salt near the door for home energy cleansing.
HORSE
Love: A bit of jealousy is a sign that you still value the person.
Health: Walk in the morning for mental clarity and body flow.
Career: You will receive support from a mentor or colleague.
Wealth: A sideline with big potential will come.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: For pregnant women, avoid crowded places and sudden trips. Wear protection like a red string or fertility charm bracelet.
GOAT
Love: An acquaintance will check on you; this might spark something.
Health: Time to throw away expired medicine or supplements.
Career: You will get a new assignment that is difficult at first but rewarding.
Wealth: Luck in loyalty programs or referral rewards.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 7
Advice: For couples wishing to have a child, place a Mandarin Duck pair in the bedroom and fertility crystals such as Moonstone or Carnelian.
MONKEY
Love: Someone will suddenly offer companionship or show affection.
Health: Maintain proper hygiene, especially during rainy days.
Career: You will be close to a new colleague; there is a chance for collaboration.
Wealth: You may receive a free item or service.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Place a burgundy cloth on the altar for luck in wealth and reputation building.
ROOSTER
Love: There is a secret admirer within your social circle. Watch for the signs.
Health: Eat foods rich in iron if you often feel tired.
Career: A good day to reconnect with former coworkers.
Wealth: Income will come from outside your usual work.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 1
Advice: Place a charcoal-colored pouch in your work drawer to remove blockages in income.
DOG
Love: A simple gesture from your partner will soften your heart.
Health: Take vitamin C and avoid very cold places.
Career: A unique project will be offered to you, a new challenge, a new joy.
Wealth: A favorable day to buy items for long-term use.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 8
Advice: The couple’s bedroom should be airy and free from clutter, especially under the bed.
PIG
Love: You feel some doubts; it is better not to decide yet.
Health: Avoid too much sugar, especially if you get tired easily.
Career: A surprise acknowledgment will make you happy.
Wealth: Luck in creativity-based projects.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 2
Advice: Place a Wu Lou or calabash gourd in the east sector of the house for health and fertility energy.