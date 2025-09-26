SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (27 September 2025)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Someone wants to get closer to you, but you might not have noticed yet.

Health: Incorporate foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish or nuts, into your diet for optimal brain health.

Career: If you are pregnant and working, discuss work accommodations properly. 

Wealth: A good day to organize receipts and track your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 3

Advice: Place a pink rose quartz on the altar for personal balance and luck in love, money, and harmony.

OX

Love: A simple message will reopen your heart; 

listen to it.

Health: Do not forget to stretch in the morning.

Career: An opportunity you thought was gone will come back; grab it now.

Wealth: Luck in refund, rebate, or free item.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 1

Advice: Place a gray stone on the side of your working table for focused energy and decision-making clarity.

TIGER

Love: It is time to create a new routine in the relationship, start with a simple effort.

Health: For those planning to get pregnant, ensure regular check-ups and proper nutrition. Take folic acid and avoid instant food and sweets.

Career: You will have a small win today that will bring a new connection.

Wealth: Avoid online sales for now; it is better to save.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 8

Advice: Place a purple pouch with laurel and a coin in your wallet as an invitation for long-term financial stability.

RABBIT

Love: If there is a misunderstanding, a simple call is the solution; be open to conversation.

Health: A good day to drink herbal tea.

Career: You have a chance to be featured or recommended, be ready.

Wealth: You will get tips or leads from a former acquaintance.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 5

Advice: Place an orange pouch under your working chair to stimulate action and motivation.

DRAGON

Love: If your partner seems cold, you might also be overlooking their efforts.

Health: Resistance is weak when you are sleep-deprived and emotionally drained. 

Career: Someone will trust your idea, protect and develop it.

Wealth: You will save money on household expenses or groceries.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Place a white quartz on the altar to reset energy and bring clarity to your goals.

SNAKE

Love: You will be closer if you also share your feelings.

Health: Avoid oily food, focus on light meals today.

Career: A new system or software needs to be learned.

Wealth: A good day to return debts or pay dues.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Place a blue glass bowl with salt near the door for home energy cleansing.

HORSE

Love: A bit of jealousy is a sign that you still value the person.

Health: Walk in the morning for mental clarity and body flow.

Career: You will receive support from a mentor or colleague.

Wealth: A sideline with big potential will come.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: For pregnant women, avoid crowded places and sudden trips. Wear protection like a red string or fertility charm bracelet.

GOAT

Love: An acquaintance will check on you; this might spark something.

Health: Time to throw away expired medicine or supplements.

Career: You will get a new assignment that is difficult at first but rewarding.

Wealth: Luck in loyalty programs or referral rewards.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 7

Advice: For couples wishing to have a child, place a Mandarin Duck pair in the bedroom and fertility crystals such as Moonstone or Carnelian.

MONKEY

Love: Someone will suddenly offer companionship or show affection.

Health: Maintain proper hygiene, especially during rainy days.

Career: You will be close to a new colleague; there is a chance for collaboration.

Wealth: You may receive a free item or service.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Place a burgundy cloth on the altar for luck in wealth and reputation building.

ROOSTER

Love: There is a secret admirer within your social circle. Watch for the signs.

Health: Eat foods rich in iron if you often feel tired.

Career: A good day to reconnect with former coworkers.

Wealth: Income will come from outside your usual work.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 1

Advice: Place a charcoal-colored pouch in your work drawer to remove blockages in income.

DOG

Love: A simple gesture from your partner will soften your heart.

Health: Take vitamin C and avoid very cold places.

Career: A unique project will be offered to you, a new challenge, a new joy.

Wealth: A favorable day to buy items for long-term use.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 8

Advice: The couple’s bedroom should be airy and free from clutter, especially under the bed. 

PIG

Love: You feel some doubts; it is better not to decide yet.

Health: Avoid too much sugar, especially if you get tired easily.

Career: A surprise acknowledgment will make you happy.

Wealth: Luck in creativity-based projects.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 2

Advice: Place a Wu Lou or calabash gourd in the east sector of the house for health and fertility energy. 

feng shui Horoscope

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph