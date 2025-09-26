Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Someone wants to get closer to you, but you might not have noticed yet.

Health: Incorporate foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish or nuts, into your diet for optimal brain health.

Career: If you are pregnant and working, discuss work accommodations properly.

Wealth: A good day to organize receipts and track your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 3

Advice: Place a pink rose quartz on the altar for personal balance and luck in love, money, and harmony.