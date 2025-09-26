CL cops nab illegal Gun

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police in Central Luzon (CL) scored big this Friday with two separate operations: they arrested an illegal gun holder in Barangay Berang, Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija, and nabbed two suspected drug peddlers in Barangay Tenejero, Balanga City.

Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) director, BGen. Rogelio “Pojie” Peñones, said the Santa Rosa arrest came after the 303rd Maneuver Company and Santa Rosa police found a .45 caliber pistol without a serial number, ammunition, suspected shabu, and various drug paraphernalia.

“This success shows our unwavering commitment to enforce the law and protect our communities,” Peñones said. “Under Acting Chief PNP PLTGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., we’re determined to keep Central Luzon safe and drug-free.”

Meanwhile, in Bataan, Police Director Col. Marites A. Salvadora reported that officers from Orani Municipal Police Station conducted a buy-bust operation that led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of about 27 grams of shabu — worth roughly P183,600.