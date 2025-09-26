Certified beauty enthusiast finds her holy grail beauty products at SM Store Makati

With PDRN or Polydeoxyribonucleotide trending in beauty circles, Kelly's pick is the Genbelle PDRN Rejuvnating Cream. PDRN is known for its skin-repairing and regenerative properties and helps improve skin texture, reduce redness and promote healing.

Over in the haircare aisle, Kelly grabbed a bottle of Kérastase Elixir Ultime Shampoo, the product that is designed for dry, dull or frizzy hair. This shampoo is infused with precious oils that deeply nourish without weighing hair down.

At the beauty counters, Kelly found two luxurious makeup gems: the Prada Lip Balm and the YSL Powder Blush. The Prada Lip Balm, according to Kelly, is sleek and hydrating and gives her lips a soft, healthy glow. The YSL Powder Blush, on the other hand, is rich in pigment but is blendable, giving Kelly that natural flush that lasts all day.

What makes SM Beauty at SM Store Makati extra special is the experience. The space is expansive, modern and thoughtfully organized, making it easy to explore new brands find old favorites and get personalized recommendations from friendly beauty advisors. You’ll find top global names like Chanel, Dior, MAC, Estée Lauder, Kérastase and Shiseido, as well as Korean beauty favorites, drugstore staples and niche skincare brands.

It’s a beauty playground for everyone — whether you’re a makeup minimalist, a skincare devotee, or just looking to treat yourself after a long week.

So, have you been to SM Beauty at SM Store Makati lately? Now’s the perfect time to rediscover what’s in store, refresh your routine and indulge in a little beauty therapy — just like Kelly Misa.