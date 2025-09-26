Catapang urges new BuCor officials to resist corruption

Amid the raging corruption controversy in connection with the flood control projects, Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. strongly urged newly promoted and appointed personnel to resist corruption.

“Resist corruption for it will only result to your downfall,” said Catapang.

This, as the BuCor chief officiated Friday the simultaneous oath-taking of newly promoted and appointed personnel of the agency nationwide.

There were 188 uniformed and 11 civilian personnel promoted, while 134 Corrections Officers, 95 Corrections Technical Officers, and 20 civilian personnel took their oath of office, said Catapang.

“This event marked a significant milestone not just for the individuals involved, but also for the agency as it continues to enhance its workforce in the pursuit of justice and rehabilitation,” Catapang said.

The BuCor, by investing in personnel through promotions and new appointments, is not only enhancing its operational capacity but also ensuring that its team is well-equipped to handle the complexities of corrections work, Catapang added.

“As newly appointed and promoted personnel you carry the responsibility of upholding the standards of the Bucor, ayusin nyo ang pagtatrabaho nyo at makakaasa kayo na aalagaan namin kayo pati na ang pamilya nyo,” Catapang told the newly promoted and appointed personnel.