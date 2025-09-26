Carla Abellana finds her voice—fierce and fearless

Carla Abellana has long been admired for her grace, talent, and quiet strength. But in recent months, the Kapuso star has become known for something else: her unflinching candor when it comes to social issues and personal truths. Netizens have dubbed her the “Queen of Call Out”—a title she half-laughs at, half-owns—after her bold remarks about accountability, corruption, and the responsibilities of public service. In her latest guesting on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Carla revealed not just her outrage over alleged anomalies in flood control projects, but also her reflections on politics, love, healing, and her evolving role as a woman in the spotlight.

On Corruption and Flood Control Projects

Asked about the ongoing controversy involving anomalous flood control projects, Carla didn’t mince words:

“I’m outraged sa totoo lang po. Galit na galit po ako. Ngayon ko nga lang po, actually, na-e-experience ang ganitong klase ng galit. Kasi ako ay obedient taxpayer. I pay, my goodness, so much in taxes. Masakit po ‘yun for us. Whether maliit lang po o malaki ang taxes na binabayaran niyo, the fact na nagbabayad po kayo ng taxes, dapat magalit po kayo. All the more for us kasi grabe po, ’yung eagle eyes po sila sa atin in terms of taxes. Wala po tayong lusot.”

She admitted the toll taxation takes on her, confessing that she sometimes cries when it’s time to settle dues.

“Madalas, iniiyakan ko po ‘yan ‘pag time na po nagbabayad ng taxes. So, the fact na nakikita po natin kung saan napupunta, eh, parang ang hirap pong hindi kayo magalit.”

For Carla, outrage must translate into justice.

“Dapat po may makulong talaga. Dapat po may managot. Hindi lang po sila haharap sa isang hearing or pag-uusap or investigation. There has to be accountability and there has to be punishment po talaga.”

Yet she expressed frustration at the endless cycle of investigations with no concrete results.

“Parang nga po tayong nanonood ng teleserye kapag nanonood po tayo ng Blue Ribbon Committee, ng hearing, ng kung ano-ano. Pero parang it’s a cycle. Paulit-ulit lang po siya. Parang wala pong nare-resolve.”

On Being the “Queen of Call Out”

Carla is well aware of her new online moniker.

“Sometimes, honestly, natatawa po ako. Kasi Filipinos are so creative. Paano po nila naiisip? Or how did they come up with such titles? Pero, I guess, in a way, medyo flattered, kasi nabibigyan po ng title, nabibigyan ng pansin. So, for me, parang ano na lang po, laughing matter siya.”

But for Carla, calling out isn’t about seeking clout—it’s about voicing legitimate frustrations when directly affected.

“Ako po, as long as I’m affected by it, or it hits me personally, I feel involved, or I feel like I’m affected by it, parang directly in some way, that’s when I really… lumalabas po kasi talaga ang frustration, galit. ‘Pag gano’n po, medyo doon ako na, hindi ko na po napipigilan kundi mag-call out, or mag-voice out.”

On Politics and Integrity

Would she ever consider entering politics? Boy Abunda posed the question directly. Carla’s answer was startlingly honest.

“Honestly, may times, tempted po ako. Kasi for the wrong reasons… kasi sa totoo lang sa lahat ng kalokohang nangyayari po sa bansa natin, sa politics pa lang, ang daling sabihin, ‘Gusto ko na rin mag-politics because I want to make as much as they’re making. Gusto ko rin ng lavish lifestyle. Gusto ko rin mag-travel. Gusto ko rin ng mga billion-billion.’ For the wrong reasons.”

She admitted that temptation exists—she is only human—but her integrity draws the line.

“But then, I have integrity. May konsensiya po ako. I cannot, I do not see myself in politics. And obviously, ayoko naman po kung sakaling papasok ng politics, for the wrong reasons po.”

On Criticism and “Nepo Baby” Accusations

With her outspoken stance has come criticism, including accusations that she, too, is a “nepo baby.” Carla shrugged them off.

“’Yung mga ganu’n naman, tinatawanan ko na lang po ’yun. Because we all know for a fact that, yes, technically speaking, parang Nepo baby because I come from a family from the same industry, show business, pinanganak. Pero ‘yung Nepo baby naman po na napapanahon ngayon, ‘yung pinag-uusapan po natin, ibang Nepo baby naman po ‘yan. Siyempre, ito’y involving politics and corruption.”

She emphasized that everything she has today is the fruit of her own hard work:

“Whatever I have now, pinaghirapan ko po. Wala pong inabot sa akin, binigay, or wala pong minana, anything na, everything I worked hard for.”

On Love, Dating, and Healing

Carla also opened up about her personal life, including her “mystery man.”

“It was a date. I’ve been actually seeing him… Nakita niyo naman, nakakadalawang post na po ako, ‘di ba? Parang may pagka-soft launch po.”

She clarified that he is not a foreigner:

“Napaka-random lang po talaga ng Fast Talk na ‘yan, ‘AFAM.’ Hindi po siya AFAM.”

Having been hesitant about marriage after her separation from Tom Rodriguez, Carla revealed a shift in perspective.

“Ayoko na pong maging close ‘yung aking pag-iisip na gano’n. Of course, I want to be open naman po into, you know, open to enjoying myself and falling in love or being in a relationship. Whatever is meant for you will come to you and huwag masyado pong isipin or mag-worry about the future. It takes time pero just keep going.”

Healing, she admitted, took more than just time.

“I wouldn’t say naman po na it was just time that healed me. Madami pong effort. Madaming trabaho para mag-heal.”

She has forgiven Tom, though friendship is not possible “not at the moment.”

Beyond the Spotlight

Carla also uses her platform to speak for those who cannot: abandoned and abused animals. She has long been involved in dog rescue efforts, once even adopting a dog that had been run over on NLEX.

Professionally, she continues to expand her range. She recently starred in Selda Tres with JM De Guzman and Cesar Montano, following her role in Widows’ War.

A Voice for This Generation

From corruption to compassion, politics to personal healing, Carla Abellana is no longer the quiet star she once was. Today, she is unapologetically outspoken, harnessing her voice to call out injustice, express her truth, and redefine what it means to be an actress with integrity.

As she put it:

“I guess siguro ‘yung frustration na rin, Tito Boy, kasi talaga na, ‘yun ang trigger. Because I feel like it’s about time I use my voice, na enough na po ‘yung pagiging tahimik. You know, if you want to prove a certain point, if it really affects you in a certain way, then speak up about it na po.”

In a time when silence often feels safer, Carla chooses courage. And that may just be her most powerful role yet.