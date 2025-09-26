Can ‘NC’ stars make SEA Games?

Whether or not the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) will lend players to Gilas Pilipinas for the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand will be up to the respective member schools.

NCAA management committee (Mancom) chairman Melchor Divina said while they are allowing schools to participate in the prestigious biennial meet, it would have to depend on the squads as the league would wrap up by 10 December at the earliest.

By the time the 33rd SEA Games start on 9 December, games in the NCAA would still be in play.

“It’s up to the school. For example, if they make it to the finals and they are recruited for international events, it’s up to the school. If they allow it, even if you don’t make it to the finals, it’s fine,” Divina told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“If the season is finished by Game 2 of the finals, it will end around 10 December.”

The Season 101 of NCAA will kick off on 1 October at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The NCAA has a history of stars playing for the Philippines in the SEA Games.

Names like Baser Amer of San Beda University, Glenn Khobuntin Letran College and Jio Jalalon of Arellano University were part of the 2015 SEA Games squad that won the gold medal over Indonesia, 72-64.

Getting players in the Grand Old League now will depend if they are already included in Gilas Pilipinas head coach Norman Black’s long list that was submitted to the SEA Games organizing committee.

Players such as reigning Most Valuable Player Allen Liwag of College of Saint Benilde, Yukien Andrada of San Beda and Clint Escamis of defending champion Mapua University would definitely boost Gilas’ bid of winning the country’s 20th SEA Games gold medal.

But with basketball wars ending in December, the only way for the top talent of NCAA to join the national team is if their respective squads don’t make it past the elimination round.