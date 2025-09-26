BuCor personnel told: Resist corruption

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. on Friday urged a large cohort of newly promoted and appointed personnel nationwide to resist corruption, citing an ongoing controversy over flood control projects.

Catapang officiated the simultaneous oath-taking ceremony for the personnel, where he delivered a firm warning — “Resist corruption for it will only result to your downfall.”

A total of 188 uniformed and 11 civilian personnel were promoted, while 134 Corrections Officers, 95 Corrections Technical Officers and 20 civilian personnel took their oath of office.

The BuCor chief said the event “marked a significant milestone not just for the individuals involved, but also for the agency as it continues to enhance its workforce in the pursuit of justice and rehabilitation.”

Catapang stressed that by investing in personnel through promotions and new appointments, the agency is strengthening its operational capacity to handle the complexities of corrections work.