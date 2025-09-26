Bolts get new threads, fresh look

Meralco will be sporting a fresh look as the Bolts unveiled a logo rebrand and new jersey designs for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50.

Bolts players donned the franchise’s latest colorway for its dark uniform during the PBA Media Day on Friday at the Elements in Eton Centris in Quezon City.

Meralco’s new threads are now in black instead of last season’s navy blue with blue linings while maintaining the orange lightning bolt on its rebranded logo.

“Really, exciting time for us. This is gonna be my second time of having a rebrand with Meralco. I think Cliff (Hodge) and Anjo (Caram) are the ones who have come through three rebrandings,” Bolts top guard Chris Newsome said.

“This one being the latest rebrand of Meralco. It’s definitely a new look for us. Never have I donned black jerseys. You can tell they’re lightening things up with the blue.”

Meralco’s light uniform remains in a white colorway while the Bolts will also have their retro jerseys.

The renewed identity is a part of the franchise’s 15th year celebration in Asia’s first play-for-pay league.

Meralco said that its new logo is “a modernized and streamlined take on the iconic identity.”

The updated design features a cleaner, sharper and more balanced look, reflecting the team’s evolution and readiness for the next era of competition.

Meralco is on a mission for redemption in the upcoming Philippine Cup, slated to begin on 5 October at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Aside from Newsome, Meralco, which won a breakthrough title in the 2024 All-Filipino conference, will parade a healthier lineup with the return of Allein Maliksi along with grizzled veterans Chris Banchero, Raymond Almazan, Cliff Hodge, Jansen Rios and Toto Jose.

Young guns Aaron Black, Bong Quinto, Brandon Bates, Kurt Reyson and CJ Cansino will be joined by promising draft picks Jason Brickman and Vince Magbuhos.

Other draftees Ethan Galang, Ladis Lapalam and Jeff Cornia are still in contention for slots in the roster.