Baguio council sets inquiry into Discaya-awarded tennis court and parking project

BAGUIO CITY — Members of the Baguio City Council will have the chance to ask questions of those responsible for the rehabilitation and construction of the Baguio Tennis Court and Parking Area, provided all key persons appear on the scheduled date.

On 25 September, local legislators unanimously voted to conduct a legislative inquiry into the renovation of the city’s tennis court on 20 October 2025. The council has invited St. Gerard Construction Company, the project contractor, to attend. Also invited are the head of the City Buildings and Architecture Office (CBAO), members of the City Bids and Awards Committee, and former city administrator Engineer Bonifacio dela Peña.

The investigation will focus on the project’s bidding process, cost, quality of implementation, and financial management.

Recently, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong issued a statement in response to questions raised by a lawyer and other individuals regarding the status and legality of the projects awarded to St. Gerard Construction, which is owned by couple Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II and Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Cruz Discaya. Said couple are the subject of a Senate inquiry on their alleged involvement in massive corruption in government projects.

Magalong asserted that the awarding of the renovation and parking area project at the Baguio Athletic Bowl was legally conducted. The mayor also stated that the city government is holding the construction company accountable for delays and other problems in the project. The tennis court and parking area, whose construction started on 30 October 2022 and was supposed to be completed within 470 calendar days, was opened to the public in June 2025.

The city council is also pushing for an independent third-party investigation committee. The committee will include a council member, representatives from relevant national agencies, and civil society organizations, a recommendation previously made by Magalong.