Baguio City council probes Discaya project

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Council is set to dig deeper into the ongoing issues surrounding the renovation of the city’s tennis court and parking area.

On 20 October, council members will have the chance to question those responsible for the project—if the key people show up.

On 25 September, the council unanimously agreed to hold a legislative inquiry into the project. They’ve invited the contractor, St. Gerard Construction Company, along with the head of the City Buildings and Architecture Office (CBAO), members of the City Bids and Awards Committee, and former city administrator Engineer Bonifacio dela Peña.

The investigation will focus on the bidding process, project cost, quality of work, and financial management.

This move comes after Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong addressed concerns raised by a lawyer and others about the legality and status of the project.

The renovation contract was awarded to St. Gerard Construction, owned by Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II and Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Cruz Discaya — a couple currently under Senate investigation for alleged involvement in major government corruption.

Mayor Magalong emphasized that the awarding of the contract was done legally. He also said the city government is holding the construction company accountable for delays and other issues. The tennis court and parking area construction began on 30 October 2022, with a timeline of 470 days, but was only opened to the public in June 2025.

To ensure transparency, the city council is pushing for an independent third-party investigation committee.

This panel would include a council member, representatives from relevant national agencies, and civil society groups — a recommendation previously suggested by Mayor Magalong.