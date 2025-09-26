Bagong Luma: The rise of redeemed spaces

Under the Philippine Heritage Act (Republic Act 10066), Adaptive Reuse is defined as the process of repurposing buildings, structures, or sites of historical, cultural, or architectural significance for functions different from those originally intended. This approach emphasizes the preservation of a structure’s physical integrity and authentic design, while allowing it to serve a practical role in modern society. In essence, adaptive reuse breathes new life into heritage buildings, transforming them to meet contemporary needs while safeguarding their historical value for future generations.

In the Philippines, adaptive reuse has emerged as one of the most sustainable and impactful methods of heritage conservation. It allows historical structures to retain relevance and utility in the present, preventing decay or demolition. By reintegrating these landmarks into daily life, communities maintain a living connection to their past while responding to the demands of the modern era.

The adaptive reuse process requires a careful balance between preservation and modernization. Aging infrastructure — such as electrical, plumbing, mechanical and communication systems — must be upgraded to meet present-day standards. This often involves installing modern air-conditioning units, lighting, fire safety and data infrastructure systems, all while minimizing disruption to the building’s original character and design. When executed successfully, adaptive reuse projects are widely celebrated as ideal examples of architectural preservation — demonstrating how tradition and innovation can coexist harmoniously.

Across the Philippines and in the 20th century, adaptive reuse has become a notable practice in revitalizing heritage properties. Former residences, government buildings, warehouses and churches have been creatively transformed into museums, cafés, restaurants, boutique hotels, co-working spaces, libraries, schools and retail establishments. These renewed spaces not only bring economic and functional benefits but also promote cultural appreciation, tourism and a shared sense of pride in Filipino identity.

Some successful examples of adaptive reuse in the country include the transformation of the Malacañan Executive House into the Presidential Museum, and the conversion of the Teodorico Reyes House in Maragondon, Cavite, into the Trial House of Bonifacio Museum. Similarly, the Spanish Officers’ Barracks inside Fort Santiago in Intramuros was repurposed as the Jose Rizal Shrine and Museum — fittingly, as it was Rizal’s final prison cell before his execution in 1896.

In more recent years, notable contemporary projects include the Palacio de Memoria, a boutique dining and event venue formerly the mansion of the Villaroman family along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City, and the Museum of the History of Ideas located in the UP-Manila campus, which once housed the pre-war College of Dentistry.

Ongoing adaptive reuse efforts continue to inspire both creativity and historical appreciation. Among them are the highly anticipated revitalization of the Dominican Hill Retreat House (Diplomat Hotel) in Baguio City, and what is set to be the country’s largest cultural adaptive reuse endeavor — the Manila Central Post Office Building.

Ultimately, the conversion of old structures to a new use is more than just a conservation technique—it is a creative and responsible way of honoring our architectural heritage. By reimagining these historic structures for contemporary purposes, we ensure they remain dynamic participants in our cultural story, rather than silent relics of a bygone era.



About the author

Joel Vivero Rico, FPIA, UAP is an award-winning conservation architect, author, historian, heritage consultant, archaeologist and history professor at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) Design and Arts since 2011.

A graduate of the National University-Manila School of Architecture, he is currently completing his master’s degree in Archaeology at the UP School of Archaeology.

Architect Rico also served as National President of the Philippine Institute of Architects (PIA), past deputy director of UAP Sentro ng Arkitekturang Filipino, President and CEO of Archaeology+ Heritage (A+H), past executive council member of the NCCA Committee on Architecture and Allied Arts and is currently an NCCA Executive Council Member in the National Committee on Monuments and Sites.