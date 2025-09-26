Ate Gay's cancer battle and the angel who helped

Comedian Ate Gay revealed in a heartfelt sit-down interview with Ogie Diaz that behind the jokes lies a battle that tested his strength and faith: stage 4 cancer.

In the interview posted on Diaz’s YouTube channel, Ate Gay shared how an unexpected “angel” came to his aid during one of the darkest times of his life.

“May isang anghel na tumulong sa akin na libre ako doon sa napakamahal na hospital, napakagandang hospital, magagaling na mga doctor,” he recounted emotionally.

The person, who is connected with the non-government organization Gabay Guro, reminded Ate Gay that only God can ultimately grant him more years. “Sabi ko sa kaniya gusto ko pa mabuhay. Tapos ang sabi niya na si Lord lang magbibigay sa akin ng mahabang buhay. Doon ako naiyak kasi ang ganda ganda ng puso niya,” he said.

Ate Gay recalled how what was once a benign lump turned into something far more serious. Doctors could not trace if his cancer was hereditary or lifestyle-related, but he openly admitted that he had been smoking since the age of 19 until he finally quit in 2017.

“Kadalasan ‘yung nagpapasaya, sila rin pala ang may mabigat na pinagdaraanan,” he reflected, shedding light on how comedians, often tasked to bring joy, also endure silent struggles.

In one surprising revelation, Ate Gay shared that he had taken out not just one, but four life insurance policies—each serving a different purpose and priority. He stressed how these became a vital safety net for him and his loved ones.

“Inihanda ko na ‘yung insurance ko, makakatulong sa kanila,” he said, encouraging fellow comedians and colleagues to take care of themselves, rest, and seriously consider investing in insurance.

While his journey is still ongoing, Ate Gay remains hopeful and grateful for every extension of life he receives. His story is a reminder that behind every punchline lies a person who, too, battles with life’s toughest trials.

“Nawa’y patuloy na lumakas at humaba ang buhay ni Ate Gay,” one fan commented, echoing the sentiment of many who continue to support him.

Because in the end, as Ate Gay’s story proves, life is unpredictable—sometimes the punchline comes when we least expect it.