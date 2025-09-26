Are they for real?

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

2 p.m. — NU vs FEU

4:30 p.m. — UST vs La Salle

University of Santo Tomas (UST) faces yet another major test when it collides with De La Salle University in Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After stunning reigning champion University of the Philippines (UP) in the opener, the Growling Tigers’ newfound prowess will be tested anew when they challenge the powerhouse Green Archers in the 4:30 p.m. featured encounter of this busy weekend playdate.

Prior to that, National University (NU) will also gun for its second straight win to join Ateneo de Manila University on top of the leaderboard when it battles dangerous Far Eastern University in the 2 p.m. appetizer.

The Bulldogs are fresh from a 72-57 win over University of the East (UE) and a victory over the Tamaraws will send them to their first 2-0 start since 2023. More than that, it will serve as a massive morale-booster as the aim is to make a return to the Final Four after missing it last year.

“The most important thing for us is to stay healthy. That’s our main focus right now because the season is long,” said NU head coach Jeff Napa, who drew a solid all-around performance of 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, five steals and two blocks from veteran Jake Figueroa in their opening-day victory over UE.

“So at least we’re happy that we got through the first game without anything happening to our players. Hopefully, we’re looking forward to our next game against FEU on Saturday. We’ll give our best again and perform even better, so we can hopefully turn the game around in our favor.”

But all eyes will be on UST — and its tower of power from NIgeria in 6-foot-10 Collins Akowe.

A former Most Valuable Player for Nazareth School-National University in the junior ranks, Akowe made a shocking move of transferring to UST after being seriously recruited by San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua, who serves as a special adviser to the rector for sports.

In his first game in black and gold, Akowe proved that the chase was worth it as he terrorized the paint with authority, dropping monster numbers of 29 points and 17 rebounds to power the Growling Tigers to an 87-67 win over the Fighting Maroons.

Aside from pulling it off against the reigning champions, what made the Tigers’ victory extra special was the fact that they did it with chief gunner Nic Cabañero firing blanks and without veteran playmaker Forthsky Padrigao, who was serving a one-game suspension from an infraction that he committed last year.

“This is such a huge morale boost for us because UP is the defending champion, and we have a lot of respect for their coaching staff,” said UST assistant coach Japs Cuan, one of the key players during the Tigers’ last title conquest nearly 20 years ago.

“But the good thing is, even without Forthsky and with Nic (Cabañero) not yet scoring much, at least we were able to show the players that the system is going to work — we just have to believe in it.”

But belief alone can’t get them far. For the Tigers to emerge successful, they have to plot a strategy that would help them overcome the Green Archers, the squad that is considered as the gold standard of all collegiate basketball programs.

Although the Green Archers lost Kevin Quiambao, CJ Austria, Henry Agunnane and Joshua David, they were able to replace them with transferees who can carry them back to the title like Mason Amos, Jacob Cortez, Kean Baclaan and rookie Lebron Jhames Daep.

In fact, during their 60-58 win over Adamson University in the opener, it was the transferees who delivered down the stretch with Cortez making crucial plays, including a beautiful pass to Amos for the dagger three-pointer in the final 7.9 seconds.

La Salle coach Topex Robinson knows that their powerhouse lineup had put the league on notice so they have to work doubly hard — and flatten an emerging superpower in UST — to serve a strong statement that they are determined to reclaim the title.

“I guess, always being hunted now is going to be hard. We’re always gonna bring out their best every time they’re gonna play us and try to size us up, but I really like what I saw with our guys,” Robinson said.

“There are new guys, per se: Kean (Baclaan), Jacob (Cortez) and Mason (Amos) delivered in the clutch. There’s so much promise with Lebron Daep. Overall, I like this team and where we’re headed.”