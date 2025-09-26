Amid ‘floodgate’ scandal: Where could Sen. Lito Lapid be these days?

As for Sotto, he has been elected to five non-consecutive terms as a senator of the Philippines, making him the longest-serving senator in the country’s history.

His first two consecutive terms are from 1992 to 2004. He had another consecutive term (third and fourth) from 2010 to 2022. His current fifth term began in June 2025.

Padilla is in his first term as a senator. He ran in the 2022 national elections and emerged with 26.6 million votes, the highest ever for senators that year.

Many Pinoy showbiz followers have been praying that senators Jinggoy Estrada and Bong Revilla would soon be found to be not guilty of their alleged involvement in the “floodgate” by receiving millions in cash from the Department of Public Works and Highways for their supposed assistance in getting multi-billion infrastructure projects funded.

If they are found guilty and sentenced to imprisonment, it would be the second time for both to be incarcerated. Both allegedly got involved with the misuse of their respective “pork barrel” (legally known as Priority Development Assistance Fund). Both were acquitted in 2018 by the Sandiganbayan after four years of detention at Camp Crame.

Meanwhile, Lapid seems to have never attended any of the Senate hearings on “floodgate.” He also seems to have never made a sound regarding the seemingly pervasive life of corruption in the country. He does not have personal social media accounts, though various fan accounts for him seem to be active only during election campaign seasons.

Showbiz events (films, TV, concerts, theater productions, streamed music and streamed entertainment productions) seem to be more than enough distractions for Pinoys who are now bombarded with reports on “floodgate” anomalies and entangled personalities from both private and government/political sectors.

Even in a concert in faraway Japan, the P-pop boys SB19 allotted time to express their concern for the future of the country and their fans.