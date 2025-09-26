Abra sustains form, bags 25th straight win

Abra battered the Davao Occidental, 92-56, and secured the top spot in the North Division and overall standing of the Manny Pacquiao Presents Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2025 Season on Thursday at the Batangas City Coliseum.

With Encho Serrano at the helm, the Weavers extended their hot streak to 25, tying the league record held by the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, and rising to 27-1, ahead of the Rice Vanguards (26-2) and the San Juan Knights (25-3) in the North Division and overall standing of the 30-team tournament.

Even if Abra drops its last game against Mindoro and Nueva Ecija prevails over Rizal, the Weavers would still emerge No. 1 owing to their 82-71 victory over the Rice Vanguards in their round-robin elimination phase encounter.

Serrano tallied 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals to clinch the Best Player honors over Dave Ildefonso with 10 points, five assists and three rebounds, Mark Yee with 10 points plus nine rebounds, and Mike Ayonayon with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Davao Occidental fell to 11-17, but will figure in the play-in between the ninth and 10th-ranked teams in the South.

The Tigers got 15 points from homegrown Jansher Salubre, and 12 points plus eight rebounds from Justin Alano.

The Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters thwarted the Mindoro Tamaraws, 73-66, in the nightcap to wind up with a 20-9 slate and virtually clinch the second spot in the South Division behind Quezon Province (25-4).

Mark Niel Cruz tallied 15 points and six rebounds to lift Batangas with help from Levi Hernandez with 14 points, MJ dela Virgen and Jong Baloria with 12 each and Cedrick Ablaza with 10.

The Tamaraws, who drew 17 points from Ino Comboy and 10 each from Bam Gamalinda and Marion Magat, dropped to 15-13, good for the eighth spot in the South.

Pangasinan led throughout and trounced Imus Grumpy Joe, 108-72, in the opener to remain in line for the No. 4 spot in the North.

JP Maguliano turned hot with 18 points and 6 rebounds as the Heatwaves climbed to 20-8. They would catch up with the Pampanga Giant Lanterns (21-8) and the Pasay Voyagers (21-8) if they beat the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo (19-8) in their last game in the regular season.