4 illegal loggers arrested

DINALUPIHAN, Bataan — Authorities nabbed four individuals caught illegally logging Acacia trees in Barangay Sta. Isabel, Dinalupihan, during an operation on Thursday. The Bataan Police Provincial Office, led by Provincial Director P/Col. Marites A. Salvadora, confiscated approximately 5,312.69 board feet (12.53 cubic meters) of illegally cut lumber valued at around P212,507.

The operation was launched after the Metro Bataan Development Authority reported ongoing illegal logging activities in the area. A joint team from the Dinalupihan Municipal Police, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the Municipal Environmental and Natural Resources Office swiftly responded, catching the suspects in the act.

Col. Salvadora said the suspects will face charges for violating PD 705 (Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines) and RA 9175 (Chainsaw Act of 2002), reinforcing the government’s ongoing campaign against environmental crimes.

“The Bataan PNP, following directives from Regional Director PBGen Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. and Acting Chief PNP PLTGen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., remains committed to protecting our natural resources and ensuring offenders are held accountable,” Salvadora emphasized.