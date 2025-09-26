26 nabbed in Bulacan, Nueva Ecija anti-crime drive

Law enforcement operations in Bulacan and Nueva Ecija led to the arrest of 26 individuals for various offenses, including drug possession, illegal firearms, and outstanding warrants, authorities reported on Friday.

In Bulacan, four suspects were apprehended in Marilao. Three individuals, identified as alias Mer, alias Nemesio, and alias Nato, were arrested in buy-bust operations in Brgy. Patubig on 25 and 26 September. Police confiscated approximately 10 grams of suspected shabu (methamphetamine) valued at P68,000, along with a .38 caliber revolver, ammunition, and marked money.

A separate operation on 25 September in Brgy. Tabing-Ilog resulted in the arrest of a man found in possession of an Armscor .45 pistol with a loaded magazine; he failed to provide documentation for the firearm.

Meanwhile, the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO), under the leadership of PCOL Heryl “Daguit” Bruno, reported the arrest of 22 individuals between 25 and 26 September. Cases ranged from drug possession to outstanding warrants for crimes such as theft, estafa (swindling), rape, and physical injuries.

Notable incidents included the arrest of a hospital patient in Cabanatuan City found carrying an unlicensed .45 caliber pistol, and the seizure of an illegal .38 revolver in Brgy. Bitas, Cabanatuan City, during the execution of a search warrant.

The Bulacan and Nueva Ecija police emphasized the commitment of the police force to maintain peace and order, vowing to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs and firearms.

The suspects now face charges for violations of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) and Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), with cases to be filed at the Bulacan and Nueva Ecija Provincial Prosecutors’ Offices.

Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) Regional Director Rogelio Peñones lauded the successful operations, emphasizing the commitment of Central Luzon police to rid communities of illegal drugs and criminal elements.