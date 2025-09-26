18,000 Meralco customers remain without power after Opong

About 62,000 customers of Manila Electric Company (Meralco) lost power as Severe Tropical Storm Opong battered Luzon on Friday, with service interruptions mostly reported in Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, and Metro Manila.

In a statement this evening, Meralco said it has since restored electricity to most of the affected areas, bringing the number of customers still without power down to around 18,000 as of 4 p.m.

“We appeal for our customers’ patience and understanding as we have to prioritize safety during the conduct of power restoration activities,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said.

As the storm crossed Mindoro Island and continued to bring heavy rains, Meralco assured the public that its crews are working round the clock to restore service.

Meanwhile, its corporate social development arm, One Meralco Foundation, has begun preparing relief goods for storm-affected communities.

Meralco also reminded customers, especially those in flooded areas, to take precautions and observe proper electrical safety measures.