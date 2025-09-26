14 reported dead, over 1 million affected by inclement weather — NDRRMC

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Friday that 303,357 families, or about 1,212,712 people, have been affected by the tropical cyclones Mirasol, Nando, and Opong.

The over 1 million Filipinos impacted by the series of typhoons live in 2,427 barangays across 11 regions: Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Of the affected families, 7,391 are staying in 389 evacuation centers, while 8,706 are seeking assistance elsewhere.

There have been 14 reported deaths, with three verified, all in Cordillera. The NDRRMC is still validating the remaining 11 casualties — eight from Cagayan Valley and three in Central Luzon. Two people have been reported missing, with one confirmed at press time. Seventeen injuries have been reported, with seven still unconfirmed.

Damaged houses total 3,831, including 3,607 partially damaged and 224 totally damaged.

Total damage to infrastructure and agriculture is estimated at ₱794.8 million and ₱38.5 million, respectively.