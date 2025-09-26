14 national roads closed as storm, monsoon batter Luzon, Visayas

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced on Friday morning, that 14 national road sections across the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Region I, Region II, and Region VIII are closed to all types of vehicles due to the combined effects of the Southwest Monsoon and tropical cyclones “Mirasol,” “Nando,” and “Opong.”

In its 6 a.m. advisory, the DPWH Bureau of Maintenance identified the following affected road sections:

Apayao–Ilocos Norte Road, along the detour road at the ongoing Annaran Bridge Construction Project (Madalagudug River) at K0661+950, Butao, Calanasan, Apayao — closed due to flooding.

Baguio–Itogon Road, K0263+200, Sitio Goldfield, Barangay Poblacion, Itogon, Benguet — closed due to soil collapse.

Kennon Road — closed as a precautionary measure.

Cong. Andres Acop Cosalan Road, K0307+400, Sitio Patok, Dopog, Ambangeg, Daklan, Benguet — closed due to soil collapse and fallen trees.

Abatan–Mankayan–Cervantes Road, K0346+550–K0346+700, Pabileng, Tabio, and K0349+800–K0349+915, Colalo, Mankayan, Benguet — closed due to soil collapse and damaged slope protection.

Pancian–Adams Road, Chainage 18350, Barangay Poblacion, Sitio Cadisan, Adams, Ilocos Norte — closed due to major slides.

Manila North Road, K0345+622, Alambique Bridge, Barangay San Nicolas, Candon City, Ilocos Sur — closed due to scoured bridge approach.

Urdaneta Junction–Dagupan–Lingayen Road via Tarlac, K0208+090–K0208+900, Barangay Mayombo, Dagupan City (Puregold to BHF Bank Station), and K0207+400–K0208+090, Barangay Carangalaan–Barangay Mayombo (BPI Bank–Puregold) — closed due to flooding.

Pangasinan–Nueva Vizcaya Road, intermittent section in Barangay Malico, San Nicolas, Pangasinan — closed due to soil erosion, rockfall, and as a precautionary measure.

San Fernando–Bagulin Road, Nagyubuyuban Bridge, K0284+753–K0284+770 and K0284+770–K0284+800, Barangay Nagyubuyuban, San Fernando City, La Union — closed due to scoured bridge foundation and road cut.

Basco Contracosta Road, K0003+191.80–K0003+214.50, Barangay San Joaquin — closed due to road cut.

Cagayan–Apayao Road, Itawes Overflow Bridge K0519+(-678)–K0519+(-648), Maguilling, Piat, and Itawes Overflow Bridge 2 K0519+(-581)–K0519+(-533), Maguilling, Tuao, Cagayan — closed due to scoured approaches.

Cabagan–Sta. Maria Overflow Bridge, K0451+462–K0451+942, Barangay Casibarag Norte, Cabagan, Isabela, and Mozzozzin, Sta. Maria, Isabela — closed due to flooding.

Wright–Taft–Borongan Road, K0872+250 LS, Barangay Binaloan, Taft, Eastern Samar — closed due to rock fall.

Limited Access Roads

The DPWH also reported five road sections with limited access, where passage is restricted based on vehicle type:

Apayao (Calanasan)–Ilocos Norte Road, along the detour road at the ongoing Tanglagan Bridge Construction Project (Apayao/Tanglagan River) at K0633+535, Tanglagan, Calanasan, Apayao — passable only to light vehicles due to flooding.

Junction Santiago–Banayoyo–Lidlida Road–San Emilio Quirino Road, K0388+800, Barangay Cayus, Quirino, Ilocos Sur — passable only to light vehicles due to road cut.

Urdaneta Junction–Dagupan–Lingayen Road, K0377+100 and K0375+100–K0376+400, Barangay Tapuac, and K0377+100–K0378+300, Burgos Street–YMCA, Dagupan City, Pangasinan — passable only to heavy vehicles due to flooding.

Pililla Junction–Jala-Jala Road, Mapakla Bridge, K0074+691, Barangay First District, Jala-Jala, Rizal — passable only to light vehicles due to damaged bridge abutment.

Calamba–Sta. Cruz–Famy Junction Road, K0103+350–K0103+450, Laguna — passable only to heavy vehicles due to flooding.

The DPWH said its Quick Response Teams, composed of 3,194 personnel with 631 pieces of equipment, are on standby, while 384 personnel with 75 units of equipment are already deployed in the affected regions to conduct clearing and restoration operations.

Motorists are urged to plan their trips, check for alternate routes, and monitor DPWH advisories as weather disturbances continue to affect multiple provinces.