WALANG PASOK: Malacañang suspends work, classes in the following areas due to 'Opong'

In anticipation of Severe Tropical Storm Opong, Malacañang Palace has suspended government work and classes at all levels in areas expected to be affected by the storm.

These areas include:

  • Metro Manila

  • Biliran

  • Eastern Samar

  • Northern Samar

  • Samar

  • Masbate

  • Romblon

  • Sorsogon

Meanwhile, classes are also suspended at all levels in the following areas to ensure public safety:

  • Aklan

  • Albay

  • Antique

  • Batangas

  • Bataan

  • Camarines Norte

  • Camarines Sur

  • Capiz

  • Cavite

  • Catanduanes

  • Guimaras

  • Iloilo

  • Laguna

  • Leyte

  • Marinduque

  • Negros Occidental

  • Oriental Mindoro

  • Rizal

  • Quezon

Local government chief executives may issue their own announcements in accordance with relevant laws, rules, and regulations.

Suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads.

