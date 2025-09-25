WALANG PASOK: Malacañang suspends work, classes in the following areas due to 'Opong'

In anticipation of Severe Tropical Storm Opong, Malacañang Palace has suspended government work and classes at all levels in areas expected to be affected by the storm.

These areas include:

Metro Manila

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Masbate

Romblon

Sorsogon

Meanwhile, classes are also suspended at all levels in the following areas to ensure public safety:

Aklan

Albay

Antique

Batangas

Bataan

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Capiz

Cavite

Catanduanes

Guimaras

Iloilo

Laguna

Leyte

Marinduque

Negros Occidental

Oriental Mindoro

Rizal

Quezon

Local government chief executives may issue their own announcements in accordance with relevant laws, rules, and regulations.

Suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads.