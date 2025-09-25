WALANG PASOK: Malacañang suspends work, classes in the following areas due to 'Opong'

In anticipation of Severe Tropical Storm Opong, Malacañang Palace has suspended government work and classes at all levels in areas expected to be affected by the storm.
These areas include:
Metro Manila
Biliran
Eastern Samar
Northern Samar
Samar
Masbate
Romblon
Sorsogon
Meanwhile, classes are also suspended at all levels in the following areas to ensure public safety:
Aklan
Albay
Antique
Batangas
Bataan
Camarines Norte
Camarines Sur
Capiz
Cavite
Catanduanes
Guimaras
Iloilo
Laguna
Leyte
Marinduque
Negros Occidental
Oriental Mindoro
Rizal
Quezon
Local government chief executives may issue their own announcements in accordance with relevant laws, rules, and regulations.
Suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads.