Villanueva unwitting 'proponent' of P600M flood control projects — Alcantara

Senator Joel Villanueva was named the proponent of P600 million worth of flood control projects without his knowledge, former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara confirmed Thursday.

Alcantara made the admission while being questioned by Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa during the Senate’s continuing investigation into irregularities in flood control projects.

The scheme, referred to as “sagasa”—a term used to describe projects attributed to lawmakers without their consent—was earlier raised by Navotas Representative Toby Tiangco, who claimed that some politicians were unknowingly made sponsors of infrastructure projects during election season, potentially implicating them in illicit fund disbursements.

During the hearing, Dela Rosa repeatedly pressed Alcantara and former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo on why flood control projects were credited to Villanueva, despite the senator’s vocal disapproval of such initiatives.

“Can you confirm na may inilalagay na project sa distrito ng isang congressman na hindi nila alam? May kumikita ba diyan? (Can you confirm that there were projects for the district of a certain congressman without his knowledge?)” Dela Rosa asked.

Bernardo confirmed there were indeed fund releases without the lawmakers’ knowledge.

“Minsan may nagre-report na mga representatives na may dumating sa kanila na pondo pero di nila alam kung kanino galing (Sometimes, representatives were reporting that funds were coming in, but they didn’t know where they came from),” he added.

Dela Rosa further brought up Villanueva’s case, noting the senator had previously denied any connection to the said projects.

“Engineer Alcantara, sabi niyo wala siyang project doon, yung hiningi niya hindi na-approve pero how come na mayroon kayong binigay na SOP sa kanya kung SOP man tawag dun. Bakit kayo nagbigay doon kahit wala naman siyang project na nirequest mula sa inyo?,” Dela Rosa asked.

Alcantara explained that Villanueva had originally sought a P1.5 billion allocation for multi-purpose buildings, roads, and other infrastructure, but only P600 million was available for allocation.

“Kami pa ang lumapit ni boss [Bernado] kay Secretary kung paano ko po mapagbibigyan sana si senator Joel at P1.5 billion,” he said.

“So nag isip po kami ng paraan na paano po maiima-match in terms of project proponent yung P1.5B. Ang initial computation po namin ay P150 million, so nag submit po aka ng 600 million worth lung flood control at 25% na nag-match po doon sa P150 million,” he further explained.

Dela Rosa pushed further, asking: “Pero sinabi mo hindi alam ni Senator Villanueva ‘yung flood control?”

“Galit po siya doon,” Alcantara replied, noting that he informed one of Villanueva’s staff that the project was meant as a “tulong” (assistance).

Dela Rosa asked if such a move could be interpreted as a form of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), a common euphemism for kickbacks or bribes.

“So ‘yung binigay niyo na pera, hiningi ba niya ‘yun?” the senator asked.

“Hindi po,” Alcantara said.

“Hindi niya hiningi pero dineliver niyo?,” Dela Rosa asked.

“Yes po,” Alcantara admitted, insisting the move was internal and voluntary on their part.

“Ako lang po ang gumawa ng paraan para ma-satisfy lang ‘yung P1.5 billion,” he added.

Dela Rosa pressed on, “So ma-consider mo ba a SOP yun lahat hindi alam ni Senator Villanueva?”

Alcantara replied, “Ang sabi ko po sa tao niya—‘pakisabi mo kay boss. Ito’y tulong’.”

Dela Rosa underscored the questionable nature of assigning projects and disbursing public funds without the express knowledge or consent of the tagged individuals.

He asked again, “Boluntaryong tulong? Hindi niya alam na galing sa flood control project ‘yun?”

Alcantara admitted, “Yes po, your honor.”