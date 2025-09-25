Valenzuela explosion kills 3 kids

An explosion of firecracker powder at a residential home Wednesday killed three children and injured seven other people, police said.

Reports disclosed that two seven-year-old girls and a two-year-old toddler died in the blast, which occurred at around 11:30 a.m. at a house on Paisa Street in the Batimana Compound.

Seven others, including a senior citizen and three other children, were taken to Valenzuela Medical Center. A 13-year-old girl who suffered burns on 80 percent of her body was later transferred to Tondo Medical Center.

A total of 17 people from four families were affected by the explosion and subsequent fire. The fire was declared under control within 20 minutes, with seven fire trucks and 14 ambulances responding to the scene.

Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian said the local government would cover the victims’ hospital bills and other expenses.

“The city government and emergency response teams are working closely to provide assistance to the affected families,” he said.

According to Valenzuela Police chief Col. Joseph Talento, there was no evidence of an improvised explosive device. Instead, a police investigation found that the homeowner was stockpiling pyrotechnic powder.

“Based on the information from the residents and members of the family, they said there were skyrockets stockpiled there for sale,” Talento said. “But during the inspection there were no more traces because they all exploded.”

Northern Police District chief Brig. Gen. Jerry Protacio said the homeowner was likely stocking up on the powder while it was cheap to produce firecrackers for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. He noted that the homeowner, who was injured in the blast, faces liability for storing dangerous chemicals in a residential area without proper permits.