Tulfo says he expected ex-DPWH witness to reveal ‘big names’

Senator Erwin Tulfo said he found former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo's statement "lacking," citing his failure to tag any lawmakers in anomalous flood control projects.

"Akala ko nga sa susunod na supplemental niya, babanggitin na niya yung congressman, pero ni-reiterate lang niya si Senator Chiz Escudero. So we were waiting na may babanggitin siya (I thought that in his next supplemental affidavit, he would mention names of lawmakers, but he just reiterated Senator Chiz Escudero. So we were waiting for him to mention someone)," Tulfo said in an ambush interview.

"Malamya, medyo malamya na isa lang yung binanggit niyang senador (It's a bit lacking because he only mentioned one senator)," Tulfo added.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on Thursday, 25 Sept., Bernardo implicated Escudero as among those who allegedly received kickbacks from flood control projects.

He claimed that he delivered 20 percent of approximately P800 million, or about P160 million, to Meynard Ngu, which was meant for Escudero.

Ngu, according to Bernardo, is Escudero's close friend and campaign contributor.

Tulfo said in the next hearing, they will press Bernardo to provide more details, stressing that he is already a "protected witness."

"Nagsasabi lahat may mga congressman dahil lahat naman ito nag-emanate sa Congress yung budget insertions kaya nagtataka kami kaya wala siyang binanggit tungkol sa Congress (Everyone is saying there are congressmen involved because all of these budget insertions were issued to Congress, so we were surprised that he didn't mention anything about Congress)," Tulfo continued.