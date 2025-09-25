SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Tricycle driver swept by floodwaters in Nueva Ecija found dead

The body of a tricycle driver who was swept by raging floodwaters while traversing a bridge in Sitio Dipaan, Brgy. Gen. Luna of the town of Carranglan, Nueva Ecija was found in the morning of September 25, 2025.
The body of a tricycle driver swept away by raging floodwaters while crossing a bridge in Sitio Dipaan, Barangay Gen. Luna, Carranglan, Nueva Ecija, was found on the morning of 25 September 2025.

According to reports, 79-year-old tricycle driver Tacio Romero was driving his tricycle in the area on the night of 23 September, during the height of Super Typhoon Nando.

His body was recovered at around 7:40 AM on 25 September, after four local fishermen discovered it during a search and retrieval operation in Sitio Ligligin, Barangay Gen. Luna, Carranglan.

