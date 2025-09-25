Travel Sale Expo 2025 draws thousands, showcases affordable global travel

The third edition of the GTBA-Oneklik Travel Sale Expo (TSE) concluded on 26 to 28 September 2025, at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall, drawing tens of thousands of visitors and more than 200 exhibitors from the airline, hotel, cruise, and tour sectors.

Organized by the Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA) and Oneklik Events, in partnership with the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA), local government units, international tourism boards, and embassies, this year’s expo carried the theme “Your Gateway to the World.” It offered exclusive discounts, flexible payment terms, and packages for both domestic and international destinations.

From popular Philippine sites like Boracay, Bohol, and Cebu to international favorites such as Taiwan, Malaysia, and Vietnam, the expo catered to different kinds of travelers—whether for leisure, culture, or faith-based tourism.

GTBA founding chairman and TSE chairperson Michelle Taylan said the expo aims to make global travel more accessible. “We are moving towards democratizing travel for the everyday Filipino. The Travel Sale Expo is designed to make dream trips accessible, affordable, and stress-free. It’s not just about YOLO or FOMO anymore—people want smarter, value-packed travel choices, and that’s what we deliver,” she said.

Beyond travel deals, the expo also served as a networking platform for tourism stakeholders. Seminars and discussions tackled emerging trends, halal tourism, and sustainable opportunities. This year also marked an expanded partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), which, alongside the Department of Tourism (DOT), highlighted local products and services that reflect Filipino culture and heritage while promoting Muslim-friendly travel.

Attendees were treated to live performances, interactive booths, and retail pop-ups from global brands. Organizers said these added experiences emphasized travel as not only a lifestyle but also a driver of jobs and economic growth.

“Events like TSE are not only about promoting destinations, but also about creating jobs and strengthening the entire tourism value chain. We are proud to provide a platform that uplifts both the industry and the traveling public,” Taylan added.

The Travel Sale Expo, launched in 2023, has since grown into a major fixture in the country’s tourism calendar. Organizers promised an even bigger edition in 2026.

This year’s opening ceremony was attended by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, DTI Director Aleem Guiapal, DFA Assistant Secretary Rhenita B. Rodriguez, Mayor Frolibar Bautista, Senator of Guam Shelley Calvo, as well as ambassadors from Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Cambodia, Israel, and Taiwan. Sponsors included Metrobank, GCash, San Augustine, Mixcaricature, and airline partners AirAsia Philippines and United Airlines.