Tiangco bares ‘sagasa’ budget scheme, links Zaldy Co to P3B insertions

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco reiterated his claims about budget insertions, including the "sagasa" scheme, where funds are allocated to cities without the knowledge of local representatives.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Thursday, 25 September, Tiangco said it is an open secret that lawmakers receive at least 20 percent for inserted projects that are "parked" in their districts.

"Mayroong hindi pareho yung proponent tsaka yung distrito. So yun na yung naririnig kong binenta yung proyekto (There are times when the proponent and the district are not the same. So that's what I hear the project was sold for)," Tiangco said.

However, he clarified that some lawmakers are not aware that insertions are being made in their districts.

"Minsan hindi alam ng congressman. Yun yung tinatawag na sagasa. Magugulat na lang siya pagdating ng General Appropriations Act (Sometimes a congressman doesn't know. That's what's called sagasa. They will just be surprised when the General Appropriations Act comes)," Tiangco explained.

"Yung parking, nakiraan. Yung sagasa, ibig sabihin hit and run yun, ibig sabihin magugulat [na lang siya] paglabas ng GAA (When it's called parking, it means the lawmaker knows. Sagasa, meanwhile, is like a hit and run, they will just be surprised when GAA comes)," he added.

Tiangco also named Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co as the one responsible for the fund insertions.

"For example, si Zaldy Co ang proponent pero ang Congressional District na napuntahan, Abra. Ang total niyan ang P3 billion. Pag tinanong mo yung congresswoman niyan, hindi naman niya ni-request (For example, Zaldy Co is the proponent, but the Congressional District that was allotted the budget was Abra. The total was P3 billion. If you ask the congresswoman, she would say she didn't request it)," he continued.

"Ito naman, Zaldy Co rin, Occidental Mindoro. Pag tinanong mo naman yung congressman, hindi naman niya ni-request. So it's not logical na yung congressman hindi naman nag-request tapos babagsakan mo ng pondo (This one, also Zaldy Co, in Occidental Mindoro. When you ask the congressman, he would say he didn't request it. So it's not logical that the congressman didn't request it and then you're going to throw funds at him)," he added.

Tiangco has filed an ethics complaint against Co for his alleged violations of the Constitution, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, and the rules of the House of Representatives.

He alleges that Co violated Article XI, Section 1 of the 1987 Constitution, or the accountability of public officers, by "masterminding, tolerating, and deliberately allowing last-minute insertions and realignments" in the 2025 budget.