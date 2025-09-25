Teodoro slams sexual harassment allegations

Marikina First District Representative Marcelino Teodoro has denied the allegations of acts of lasciviousness and sexual assault filed by two female police officers who served as Teodoro’s close-in security at different times.

In a statement, Teodoro said that the accusations are baseless and politically motivated.

“The accusations against me are malicious and false,” said Teodor. “Their allegations have no basis and are just meant to ruin my reputation.”

Teodoro added that it appears to be a “politically motivated attack” against him, and he has not yet received a copy of the complaints.

Earlier, Department of Justice (DoJ) spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said the complaints would undergo a legal evaluation to determine if there is sufficient evidence before a preliminary investigation begins. He did not identify the complainants for privacy and security reasons.

Meantime, the Marikina City Police Office confirmed that the two officers have been reassigned to the Philippine National Police national headquarters at Camp Crame for their safety.

“The Marikina City Police fully respects due process and upholds the rule of law,” Marikina Police chief Col. Michael Astrera said in a separate statement.

The Women and Children Protection Center of the Philippine National Police said it is coordinating with the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, which handled the case.

“An allegation cannot be considered evidence,” Teodoro said.

The DoJ said it will remain impartial and pursue the case based on evidence and law.