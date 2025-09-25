‘Tela Tales’: Over 10,000 yards of linens upcycled for livelihood

More than 10,000 yards of used hotel linens, or the equivalent of fabric from 500 hotel rooms, have been upcycled as part of a sustainability initiative that directly support local livelihoods.

Launched in 2024, “Tela Tales” transforms discarded bedsheets, banquet linens and towels into handcrafted products such as bags, home items and its newest line – Snuggle Mates plush toys. The toys, designed by social enterprise brand Brave Story, feature 11 animal characters. These include Bamboo the panda, Ozzy the bear, Lori the parrot and Pau the turtle, among others.

“Tela Tales” products are sewn by 55 women volunteers from communities in Tagaytay, Nasugbu, Bacolod, Iloilo and Quezon City. Part of the proceeds support local jobs, while the program itself reduces waste and diverts materials from landfills.

To date, the program has produced more than 1,000 upcycled items and received recognition from local governments in Iloilo, Bacolod and other cities for its contribution to waste reduction and inclusive community partnerships.

Prior to “Tela Tales,” disposal of linens have been prevented by donating them to charities or distributing them during calamities.