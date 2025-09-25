Tagged DepEd exec denies links to anomalous flood control projects

Department of Education (DepEd) Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar said he is willing to voluntarily take a leave of absence after being mentioned at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee probe into anomalous flood control projects in the country.

At the Senate inquiry on Thursday, Olaivar’s name was brought up by former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, whom he met “sometime in 2010.”

“I met for the first time Usec. Olaivar, who was then working in the Office of Senator Bong Revilla. Later, I learned that he transferred to the Office of Senator Edgardo Angara and then later to Senator Sonny Angara,” Bernardo told the Senate panel.

Bernado also claimed that “sometime 2024,” Olaivar personally called him “for a meeting to discuss unprogrammed appropriations supposedly for the Office of the Executive Secretary.”

“In the sad meeting, he requested me to submit a list of projects,” he added.

Bernando said after the meeting, he then asked the Bulacan first district engineering office (DEO) to prepare a list of projects for funding.

“Thereafter, Engr. Alcantara submitted a list of projects worth P2.85 billion,” he said.

“Subsequently, I submitted this list to Usec. Olaivar. Usec. Olaivar told me that the commitment is 15% in his words. Boss, kinse yan (that’s 15),” he added.

Bernando said the DPWH received a special allotment release order (SARO) for P2.85 billion for the projects listed.

“Engr. Alcantara from time to time would collect and deliver the agreed 15% commitment to me which I delivered or cause to be delivered to Usec. Olaivar in Magallanes, Makati and other places,” he added.

In response, Olaivar firmly denied the allegations and expressed his willingness to cooperate with any investigation.

“I deny the allegations made and want to state clearly that I welcome any investigation regarding this matter,” Olaivar said.

“To allow a fair inquiry, I will voluntarily take a leave of absence from my post and am ready to fully cooperate with any and all proceedings," he added.