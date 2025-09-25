Soaring Voyagers clobber Tatak Gel

Pasay extended its upward trip with a 75-68 victory over Biñan Tatak Gel in the Manny Pacquiao Presents Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2025 Season on Thursday at the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan.

Powered by Jasper Salenga and Dexter Maiquez, the Voyagers notched their 11th straight win and finished the regular season with a 21-8 record, tying the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the North Division of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

Pampanga, however, would take the fourth spot as it beat Pasay, 86-78, in their round-robin elimination phase encounter.

Salenga posted 17 points and four rebounds, Maiquez nine points, four rebounds and three assists, Cyrus Tabi nine points and four rebounds, and AJ Coronel and Jopet Soriano seven points each for the Voyagers.

Biñan dropped to a 17-12 slate despite Kenny Roger Rocacurva’s 20-point, eight-rebound, six-assist effort.

If any consolation, Biñan clinched the sixth spot over Zamboanga SiKat (also 17-12) in the South Division by virtue of its 60-56 squeaker in their elimination round encounter.

Reigning back-to-back champion Pampanga dumped Bulacan, 114-58, in the opener to clinch an outright playoff stint in the North Division.

Jhan Nermal starred for Pampanga with 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals, followed by Jhaymo Eguilos and John Lloyd Clemente with 12 points each, Chris Lalata with 10 points plus eight rebounds, and John Ashley Faa with 10 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Also-ran Bulacan deployed only six players and finished the regular season with a 3-26 record.