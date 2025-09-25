SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SB19 makes history in Japan music charts

‘Simula at Wakas.’
‘Simula at Wakas.’Photograph courtesy of SB19
SB19'S Simula At Wakas debuts at no. 17 on Billboard Japan’s TOP ALBUM SALES chart - becoming the first and only Filipino group to achieve this milestone.

They debuted also at no. 14 in Japan's ORICON Charts, and number one on Amazon Japan's Hot New Releases (International Music) chart.

The P-POP Kings Pablo Nase, Stell Ajero, Josh Cullen Santos, Justin De Dios and Ken Suson recently held their sold out concert at Zep Haneda, Tokyo, Japan as part of their Simula at Wakas world tour.

The Japan leg of Simula at Wakas was SB19’s 14th sold out concert.

