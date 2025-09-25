San Juan police nab most-wanted fugitive for lascivious conduct

Personnel from the Eastern Police District’s Mobile Force Battalion arrested a most-wanted fugitive for lascivious conduct in Barangay Pedro Cruz, San Juan City, on Thursday night.

The warrant of arrest stemmed from a complaint filed by the victim’s father, who alleged that the suspect entered their home and went directly to the room where the victim was lying on his bed playing online games.

The suspect sat beside the victim and touched his private parts. Despite the victim’s resistance, the suspect allegedly continued the lascivious acts, prompting the complaint to be filed before the San Juan City Prosecutor’s Office on 4 August. The case was later elevated to the Family Court of San Juan City.

The arrest was executed in accordance with the warrant issued by San Juan City Family Court Branch 14, which recommended bail of P400,000.

The 57-year-old suspect, identified only by the alias “Nikki,” a resident of Barangay Pedro Cruz, San Juan City, was apprehended in front of Puregold Agora along N. Domingo Street through a well-coordinated manhunt operation.

The suspect is now in police custody, awaiting the issuance of a commitment order from the court.