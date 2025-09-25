Romualdez, Zaldy Co receive ‘basura’ deliveries — Guteza

Orly Guteza, a resource person brought by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, said he used to deliver kickback money to then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on Thursday, 25 Sept., Marcoleta said he brought Guteza after the latter reached out to former lawmaker Mike Defensor, claiming he "knows a lot about how flood control projects really work."

Guteza said on 5 December 2024, he was hired as a security consultant by Co, where he reports every day to his residence in Taguig.

"Tuwing may duty at detailed ako sa 'basura,' pumupunta kami sa 28 Ladybug corner Dragonfly Valle Verde 6, Pasig City. Tagabuhat lang ako ng maleta ng basura. Ang ibig sabihin ng basura ay maleta na may lamang pera (Whenever I'm on duty and I am detailed to pick up 'trash,' we go to 28 Ladybug corner Dragonfly Valle Verde 6, Pasig City. I'm just a suitcase carrier of trash. Trash means a suitcase filled with money)," Gutezacontinued.

According to him, each suitcase contains P48 million. He added that each suitcase has a Post-it attached stating how much is in each suitcase.

Whenever there is a duty detailed for "trash," Guteza added that someone will deliver the trash and will be received by alleged John Paul Estrada and Mark Tecsay, the executive assistants of Co.

"Alam ko na ang laman ng maleta ay pera sapagkat nakita ko si Paul na binuksan ang maleta at nilabas ang laman na pera para bilangin (I know that the suitcases contain money because I saw Paul opened one and pulled out cash)," he added.

He also claimed that there was one time where ACT CIS Party-list Rep. Eric Yap brought 46 suitcases to Co's house.

"Pagkatapos mabilang, isinasakay na namin sa mga sasakyan patungo sa Horizon Residences, Taguig. Pagdating sa Horizon Residences, dumidiretso kami sa basement upang maibaba ang nasabing basura at dalhin sa unit ni Congressman Zaldy Co (After counting the money, we load them into vehicles leading to Horizon Residences, Taguig. Upon arrival at Horizon Residences, we head straight to the basement to unload the said trash and bring them to Congressman Co's unit)," Guteza said.

"Bago ibaba ang nasabing basura, ito ay bawas na. Halimbawa, nag-akyat kami ng 46 maleta, ibababa lang namin ay 35 maleta para i-deliver sa mga bahay ni Hiuse Speaker Romualdez (Before unloading the trash, it's already been reduced. Example, we brought 46 suitcases, we will only unload 35 suitcases to the houses of House Speaker Romualdez)," he continued.

The remaining 11, he added, were already left in Co's unit.

Guteza said he also wishes to be placed under the Witness Protection Program after making the allegations.

"Alam ko po na manganganib ang buhay ko at ang aking pamilya sa ginawa kong paglalahad na ito (I know that my life and that of my family will now be in danger because my statements)."