Rizal tailor wins P5-M in Philippines’ largest tongits tournament

The two-day tournament, held from 20 to 21 September at the FilInvest Tent in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, gathered the country’s top 36 seasoned players to compete for a P10 million total prize pool, the largest ever for a tongits competition in the Philippines.

GameZone, in its third GTCC, also allocated P1 million for public welfare projects and community development initiatives, reflecting the company’s commitment to responsible gaming and meaningful contributions to society.

Sapo-an, along with runner-up Erlinda, were reserve players who joined the event for the love of the game. During the finals, Erlinda initially led by 10,600 points, but Sapo-an turned the game around with exceptional performance, ultimately winning by 500 points.

The grand prize and trophy were presented by Mr. Rafael Jasper Vicencio, President of Gamemaster Integrated Inc., to Sapo-an, who shared that his victory was dedicated to his family.

“Inaalay ko po ang panalong ito sa pamilya ko po, lalong lalo na sa asawa ko, na number one fan ko, supportive sa akin yun, sya ang nag-push sakin na pumunta rito, nag pray lang din po ako kay God, na kung para sa akin, para sa akin,” he said.

Asked about his plans for the winnings, Sapo-an said: “Unang una po sa lupa’t bahay, para po sa pamilya, bibili po kami ng lupa at bahay, sa ngayon po di pa po namin napapagusapan kung sa Maynila o sa Bohol.”

Sapo-an credited his success to both skill and luck, noting that his experience comes from playing household card games and using the GameZone app on his phone.

GameZone ensured all participants enjoyed the tournament experience, allowing each player to bring one companion for a five-day all-expense-paid hotel stay, complete with meals and accommodations, reflecting the company’s dedication to hospitality and Filipino values.

In addition to showcasing competitive talent, the GTCC also promoted community support. GameZone donated P1 million to the Kalusugan Plus initiative, chosen by the public community, which was received by BingoPlus Foundation Executive Director Ms. Angela Camins-Wineke.

“The tournament was not only a game of cards for the players because it also fostered champions for change, proving that the love for Filipino entertainment is as strong as ever,” the company said.

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the parent company of GameZone, pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines, offering platforms such as BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, known for engaging experiences in interactive gaming and sports entertainment.