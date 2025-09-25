Red-hot Higa joins International Series

Back-to-back Asian Tour champion Kazumi Higa is tipped to make his presence felt as he joins the star-studded cast of competitors in the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus from 23 to 26 September at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Sta. Rosa City in Laguna.

Higa, an eight-time Japan Golf Tour winner, will be testing his mettle against Filipino superstar Miguel Tabuena and other LIV Golf stars like Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen in this blue-ribbon event that dangles a total prize of $2 million.

The Japanese shotmaker will be coming in hot as he moved to the top of the Asian Tour Order of Merit over the weekend after ruling the 41st Shinhan Donghae Open in Korea followed by another impressive win at the Yeangder TPC in Taipei to complete his successful Asian swing.

On the other hand, the 30-year-old Tabuena, a two-time Asian Tour winner, will carry the hopes of the home crowd as he lines up against some of the world’s best.

Speaking at the tournament’s media golf day, he underlined what it means to compete on home soil as The International Series brings elite-level golf and the pathway to LIV Golf to one of Southeast Asia’s most passionate golf communities.

“It is very, very exciting and I’m very glad that The International Series is making its first ever stop in the Philippines,” said Tabuena, who knows the 7,240-yard Sta. Elena like the back of his hand.

“To be able to have Major champions like Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel among others playing in one of the best courses we have back home, it is truly a dream come true.”