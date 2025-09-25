Put a halt to corruption waltz

Creating the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to investigate the flood control scandal merely adds another layer of bureaucracy, which is unnecessary as it duplicates the Ombudsman’s function.

If the government had tasked bodies to manage public funds effectively, the situation would not have reached the point of no return due to endemic corruption.

Former senator Richard Gordon said the insertions should not have slipped through Congress in the first place.

“The appropriations of government go to two committees, the Committee of Finance in the Senate and the House Committee of Appropriations. There are two chairpersons; how could the insertions get past them?” he asked.

In the deliberations on the 2025 budget — which was labeled the most corrupt ever — the Senate committee on finance was headed by Sen. Grace Poe, while Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co headed the House appropriations panel.

The two, along with then Senate President Chiz Escudero and Speaker Martin Romualdez, made up the bicameral conference small committee which drafted the final version of the national budget bill that was submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his signature.

“How could it be presented in both houses for a final reading? The chairmen (of both panels) have a lot to explain about these insertions,” according to the veteran legislator.

While corruption is ingrained in the government, something has to be done.

“It’s always been there. The important thing is corruption is always there, like Adam and Eve, like concupiscence. What is important is you do something about it,” Gordon said.

Gordon, while not questioning the credibility of the testimonies in the congressional hearings, particularly the statements of the contractors and ex-DPWH officials, said the prosecution must be stepped up.

“Are they really telling the truth? I think so. They’re being forced to. But on the other hand, what happens after the testimonies? I think there should be an effort by the committees right away. Oh, they already admitted. Let’s see what cases can be brought up right away,” he said.

Gordon warned the legislators not to wait until the last minute to file charges.

“Because like what happened to us in the Pharmally (probe), we waited until the last minute and then we were almost at the end of Congress. Very few people signed because they were looking at the elections already,” he recalled.

Aside from the Ombudsman, the Anti-Money Laundering Council must watch and “if they see evidence of corruption, right away (make arrests).”

Gordon said that corruption has seeped into every fiber of government, “not just the politicians but the military.”

“So there is already a culture of corruption. And even in our politics, it is replete with corruption,” he added.

He cited the P30-million contribution of Centerways Construction and Development Inc. through its president, Lawrence Lubiano, to Senator Chiz Escudero.

“So you want to run. Like what happened to Chiz? Contractor comes in saying I’ll give you P30 million. How can you refuse? Advertising costs P800,000 for 30 seconds. And once you accept, you are regulatorily captured,” Gordon said.

The crux of the matter is that the government should be made to work, rather than adopting the line of least resistance.

Prosecution is key, and those who are considered guilty, including legislators, must be placed behind bars while the investigations are ongoing.

“You should take the moment to prove to the people that we can get this guy by prosecuting them,” Gordon said.

Moreover, Filipinos should be indignant and not entertained by the antics displayed in the inquiries.

The investigations must follow the trail wherever it leads.