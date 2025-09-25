PNP arrests 11 most wanted, 10 high-value drug suspects in nationwide crackdown

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday reported significant accomplishments in its campaign against crime and illegal drugs nationwide, including the arrest of Most Wanted Persons (MWPs) and high-value drug suspects this week alone.

The PNP said it arrested 11 MWPs from September 24 to 25 across various regions, including Laguna, Bulacan, Samar, Antique, Iligan, Misamis Oriental, and Cagayan de Oro City.

“These arrests include high-profile individuals listed in both regional and national Most Wanted lists. All suspects are now under the custody of their respective police units, ensuring swift legal proceedings,” PNP spokesperson P/BGen. Randulf Tuaño told reporters.

In the same period, PNP units conducted targeted buy-bust operations that resulted in the arrest of 10 high-value individuals (HVIs).

“These operations yielded approximately 1,015 grams of suspected shabu, with a total Standard Drug Price exceeding P6.6 million,” Tuaño added.

In a related development, Tuaño highlighted a five-day joint PNP–PDEA operation in Sugpon, Ilocos Sur, that uprooted and burned marijuana plantations with an estimated market value of P13 million, bringing the total drug haul to P18.7 million.

For his part, Acting PNP chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. vowed that the police force will continue its efforts to curtail crime and illegal drugs in the country.

“These arrests and drug seizures show that we are serious about keeping our communities safe. From catching the most wanted criminals to shutting down major drug operations, our police officers are working day and night to bring justice,” Nartatez said.

Meanwhile, the PNP urged the public to continue reporting suspected criminals and illegal drug activities through the nearest police station or via the PNP hotline.

“The PNP reaffirms its pledge to follow the directives of President Marcos Jr., sustaining its relentless campaign against crime and illegal drugs to protect every Filipino,” Nartatez said.