Phl sets watchdog for nuclear safety

The Philippines is charting its nuclear future with safety and security as cornerstones, with the signing of Republic Act No. 12305, or the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (PhilATOM) Act, which establishes the country’s first independent nuclear watchdog.

“The passage of the law strengthens the regulatory framework that will enable the safe and secure peaceful use of nuclear energy in the country,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said on Thursday.

“The law modernizes nuclear regulation consistent with the latest International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) standards and global best practices,” Garin added.

PhilATOM will serve as the sole and autonomous regulator overseeing the use of nuclear energy and radiation sources.

Its jurisdiction spans the entire nuclear lifecycle — from site selection and construction to licensing, safety checks, and eventual operation — ensuring that projects meet international safeguards.

While PhilATOM will oversee nuclear regulation, power generation from nuclear plants will remain governed by the Electric Power Industry Reform Act and supervised by the Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Last week, the Philippines was elected by acclamation to the IAEA Board of Governors for the 2025 to 2027 term during the 69th Regular Session in Vienna, Austria.

The DOE has long been laying the groundwork for nuclear development through the Nuclear Energy Program Inter-Agency Committee, which is tasked with drafting a national roadmap, addressing 19 infrastructure issues identified by the IAEA, and holding consultations to keep the program transparent and inclusive.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan 2023 to 2050, the country targets up to 4,800 megawatts of nuclear capacity by 2040.

The plan sees nuclear power as a viable source for ensuring stable electricity supply, reducing carbon emissions, and meeting climate goals.