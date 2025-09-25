Philippines to host Miss Earth’s Silver Anniversary

The Philippines will once again take center stage in the global pageant arena as it proudly hosts the 25th anniversary of Miss Earth this year. For a quarter of a century, Miss Earth has stood as more than just a beauty pageant — it has become a movement, celebrating beauties for a cause and empowering women around the world to champion sustainability, climate action, and the protection of our planet.

Carrying the theme “The Silver Lining,” this landmark edition pays tribute to the pageant’s enduring legacy while ushering in a new era of environmental advocacy. Beyond the glitz and glamour, the celebration emphasizes the Philippines’ role as a global leader in eco-tourism and environmental responsibility, showcasing its commitment to sustainability on the world stage.

The highly anticipated coronation night will unfold at Okada Manila on 5 November 2025, where delegates from across the globe will gather to compete not only for the crown but also for the honor of advancing the cause of Mother Earth.