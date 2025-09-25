Paradise’s loss?

3S (sun, sea, sand) tourists have something in common with Seychelles’ giant tortoises and coconut crabs: paradise.

The tortoises and coco crabs in the uninhabited Aldabra Atoll simply enjoy life at the world-renowned marine reserve of Aldabra Atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The endangered and vulnerable species could spell victory or defeat for President Wavel Ramkalawan and ex-leader Patrick Herminie who will face off in the presidential elections on 25 to 27 September. Six other presidential candidates are vying for the post.

The reelectionist Ramkalawan wants to lease a vast area of Assumption Island, 40 kilometers away from Aldabra, for a Qatari-built luxury hotel with its own airstrip, while Herminie promised to cancel the agreement with the Doha developers, according to Agence France-Presse.

Herminie, once accused by the Anglican priest Ramkalawan of practicing withcraft, may get the poll edge from voters outraged by photos that circulated on social media showing diggers on the beach and a tortoise with a broken shell.