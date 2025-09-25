Palace orders full implementation of 2024 National Disaster Response Plan

In preparation for the ongoing typhoon season, Malacañang has ordered the full implementation of the 2024 National Disaster Response Plan (NDRP), emphasizing the need for coordinated and rapid action to safeguard communities against the impact of natural calamities.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 100, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on Sept. 23, 2025, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), through the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), was tasked with spearheading the implementation of the 2024 NDRP.

“It is imperative for all national government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, and LGUs to support and cooperate towards the successful implementation of the 2024 NDRP,” the memorandum states.

The 2024 NDRP outlines strategic frameworks for disaster risk reduction, emergency response, and early recovery efforts designed to save lives, provide immediate assistance, and minimize long-term damage caused by disasters such as typhoons, floods, and earthquakes.

“In accordance with their respective mandates, all concerned agencies and instrumentalities of the National Government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, are hereby directed, and all LGUs are hereby encouraged, to undertake efforts in support of the implementation of 2024 NDRP, and the plans and programs specified therein,” the circular further stated.

The plan’s implementation also includes a communication component.

Meanwhile, MC 100 mandated close coordination between the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) and the OCD in the dissemination of the 2024 NDRP to all concerned government agencies and offices.

The NDRRMC had recommended the adoption of the 2024 NDRP, which provides for disaster risk reduction and management initiatives aimed at preserving lives, providing immediate assistance to affected communities, and minimizing the impact of emergencies through established and effective disaster response and early recovery operations.