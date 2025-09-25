Nitura, Adamson kick off SSL hunt

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. — Saint Benilde vs San Sebastian

4 p.m. — Lyceum vs San Beda

6 p.m. — JRU vs Adamson

Fancied Adamson University begins its bid for another crown in a clash with Jose Rizal University (JRU) in Pool B of the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Preseason Unity Cup on Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Bannered by Alas Pilipinas mainstay Shaina Nitura, the Lady Falcons march to center court for the 6 p.m. nightcap of the triple-header feature of the centerpiece tournament of the league backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea.

Adamson is coming in hot following a three-game sweep of the SSL National Invitationals Cebu Leg last month.

“We’ll try to carry the momentum we gained from all the positive things that happened to us. We’ll bring it here at Shakey’s Unity Cup to gain more confidence and experience,” said Nitura, who was named Best Player of the Invitationals’ Visayas stop.

Adamson coach JP Yude will also rely on Red Bascon, Lhouriz Tuddao, Abegail Segui, Frances Mordi and setter Bella Sapienza as the Lady Falcons look to go deep this year after a group stage exit in the previous edition.

Adamson snatched bronze in the contest’s inaugural staging in 2022.

On the other hand, the Lady Bombers are desperate for a win to stay in the hunt for a spot into the next round of the competition.

JRU suffered a 15-25, 9-25, 23-25, loss to Far Eastern University last Saturday before absorbing a heartbreaking 19-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16, 10-15 defeat to Arellano University the following day.

Meanwhile, San Beda University seeks a second straight win and solo hold of the top spot in Pool A when it battles debuting Lyceum of the Philippines University at 4 p.m.

Angel Habacon and Janelle Bachar teamed up in the Lady Red Spikers’ five-set escape of Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-19, 19-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-10, last Saturday.

The Lady Pirates are out for redemption after falling a win short of advancing into the second-round last year.

San Sebastian College-Recoletos seeks to bounce back from an opening day loss in the 2 p.m. curtain-raiser showdown against the Invitationals Batangas Leg runner-up College of Saint Benilde.

The Lady Stags dropped a 32-30, 16-25, 16-25, 18-25, decision at the hands of University of Perpetual Help last Saturday.