Nguyen Huong Giang is Vietnam’s first trans Miss Universe bet

Vietnam is set to make history on the global pageant stage. Nguyen Huong Giang, acclaimed singer, actress, and beauty queen, has officially been named Vietnam’s representative to the 74th Miss Universe pageant in 2025—becoming the first Asian transgender woman to ever compete in the prestigious competition.

At 33 years old, Huong Giang is no stranger to breaking barriers. Crowned Miss International Queen 2018 in Thailand, she rose to international prominence as a beacon of visibility for the LGBTQ+ community. Her journey from a difficult childhood in Hanoi, where she often faced rejection for dressing and expressing herself as a girl, to becoming one of Vietnam’s most successful pop stars, is a story of resilience and empowerment.

A trailblazer in both entertainment and advocacy, Huong Giang first captured national attention when she competed in the fourth season of Vietnam Idol. She became the first transgender singer to participate, earning widespread recognition and carving out a space for herself in the country’s music industry. Over the years, she has released hit singles, starred in television shows, and even joined The Amazing Race Vietnam in 2014 with then-boyfriend Criss Lai—further cementing her status as a household name.

But beyond fame, Huong Giang has consistently used her platform to champion equality and representation. Her victory at Miss International Queen was not just personal triumph, but also a cultural milestone for Vietnam and the wider Asian transgender community. Now, her selection for Miss Universe marks another historic step, redefining what it means to represent a nation on one of the world’s biggest stages.

As she prepares to compete in Miss Universe 2025, Huong Giang carries with her the weight of history and the hopes of millions. For Vietnam, this is not only about showcasing beauty and talent, but also about celebrating courage, diversity, and the evolving face of global pageantry.