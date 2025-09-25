New OIC takes helm as IPOPHL DG resigns

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has assigned a new director general of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) following the resignation of Director General Brigitte da Costa-Villaluz.

Source from the IPOPHL said Malacanang accepted the courtesy resignation of da Costa-Villaluz last 19 September.

With this, the DTI on Thursday announced the designation Deputy Director General for Policy, Legal and External Relations Nathaniel S. Arevalo as Acting Director General.

The designation was issued through Department Order 25-160, which was signed Monday by DTI Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque has taken effect immediately.

As Acting Director General, Arevalo is directed to oversee all functions, activities and operations of IPOPHL; issue rules and regulations necessary for the effective implementation of objectives, policies, plans, programs, and projects of IPOPHL; and manage other functions incidental or essential to IPOPHL’s mandate.

Arevalo assured stakeholders that the change in leadership will have zero disruptions in IPOPHL’s services.

“We will continue to support our stakeholders in protecting their intellectual property while sustaining the momentum of ongoing programs and reforms that boost innovation and creativity. The transition in leadership will not affect our progress and our commitment to efficient and reliable public service,” Arevalo added.

It can be recalled that da Costa-Villaluz was the subject of cryptic posts of some IPOPHL employees over social media, questioning her micromanagement at the IPOPHL, and alleged ‘unjust’ treatment of her personnel.