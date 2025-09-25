Negros fashion today: Kahirup Ball glamor made sustainable

When you say “Bacolod,” different images flood the mind. For the foodie, it is Chicken Inasal. For the traveler, it is the annual Masskara Festival. But for me, it is the glamorous Kahirup Ball, a semblance of which was immortalized in the Filipino film classic Oro, Plata, Mata, directed by my Production Design mentor Peque Gallaga, and starring one of my filmmaking mentors and a fashion icon in her own right, Cherie Gil.

Although the ball was originally held in Manila as a gathering for Negros and Iloilo, then later on Visayas, “haciendero” or sugar clan families and elites, it became a benchmark of not only Visayan high society and social events, but also of Visayan fashion.

Nowadays, the Kahirup (which means “togetherness” and “sweetness” in Visayan) had been reportedly staged very occasionally and was last revived as an arts and culture and charity event before the pandemic.

At the “Himbon: The Negros Trade Fair” in SMX Convention Center, SM Aura in Taguig City, which is ongoing until 28 September, the ghosts of Kahirup’s Golden Age from Fifties to Sixties come back in many forms.

Apart from sugar that was the country’s most important agricultural exports in the mid-19th century to the ‘70s, Negros is known for its pineapple industry that focuses on fiber production for the piña fabrics industry.

As such, many fashion items featured at the Himbon fair are made of piña and pineapple plant by-products — from traditional ternos with handmade Calado embroidery; to sneakers made from upcycled pineapple leaves.