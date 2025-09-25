NBI flags ‘substandard’ Cebu floodwater projects

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) flagged on Thursday at least 15 flood control projects in Cebu as substandard or of “poor quality.”

NBI-7 Regional Director Atty. Rennan Augustus Oliva said that while several projects appeared to be substandard, investigators found no evidence of “ghost projects.”

He added that the bureau is now gathering documents and witness statements from residents to build its case.

Out of 414 flood control projects in Cebu, preliminary findings showed that 15 were substandard.

“This conclusion must be confirmed by a formal technical audit from the Commission on Audit (COA), which will determine if the projects failed to meet contract specifications,” Oliva said.

NBI-7 has created three investigation teams: one for Metro Cebu, another for North Cebu, and a third for South Cebu.

As of this writing, the South Cebu team is conducting inspections in Malabuyoc and Ginatilan.