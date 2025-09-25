Morikawa wants fans ‘to go crazy’

FARMINGDALE (AFP) — Collin Morikawa wants to see New York golf fans bring chaos and craziness when the Ryder Cup begins Friday and hopes teammate Cameron Young fist pumps in a European rival’s face.

World No. 8 Morikawa, the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 British Open winner, said Wednesday he has been disappointed with crowd noise the first two practice days at Bethpage Black.

“I think it’s kind of tame so far,” the American said.

“I hope Friday is just absolute chaos. I’m all for it. I think it feeds into who we are and the American players. We want it. We want to use that to our advantage.”

“We really have to tap into that. I hope they come strong. Watching all these kids, I know they want autographs, but come Friday, I hope they go crazy.”

The United States, hoping to bounce back from a 2023 loss to Europe in Rome, also has some quieter players Morikawa hopes get caught up in the emotions of a Ryder Cup showdown.

“I would love to see Cam Young just throw a massive fist pump in someone’s face. I would love it,” Morikawa said.

“He’s a fiery competitor. I’ve known Cam for a long time. He has been very stoic. He wants to whoop some butt.”

Young, a local product who won the 2017 New York Open at Bethpage Black as a 20-year-old amateur, said he could lose his cool this week.

“I think it could happen,” he said. “Especially at this venue in front of this crowd. There’s nothing I would love more than to give myself an opportunity to see what I’m capable of on that front.”

“None of that matters unless I have an opportunity to do something that warrants that kind of emotional response.”

Cup newcomer Young, a captain’s pick ranked 20th in the world, said he can feel the energy from New York sports fans like himself.

“There’s already a lot of energy, a lot of noise out there, a lot of support for us. Just what you’d expect from a New York crowd,” Young said.

“I think they will bring a lot to it come Friday.”

“Hoping they are staying on our side but I know they will let us have it, too, if we’re not performing the way they want.”

“It’s just a very intense group of people. They love to win. They love their teams when they win. I think that’s what gets a group like this going.”

Morikawa says Cup weeks are a “confidence thing” that “just pull out the best in you” and hopes for redemption from Rome.