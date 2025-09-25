Monde Nissin bags three Excellence Awards at Philippine Quill 2025

Manila, Philippines — Monde Nissin Corporation bagged three Excellence Awards across multiple categories during the 21st Philippine Quill Awards, highlighting its commitment to making “better” possible in every endeavor.

The company’s Annual Sustainability Report earned recognition under the Communication Skills – Management category, reflecting Monde Nissin’s focus on transparent and responsible communication of its sustainability initiatives.

In the Communication Skills – Audio/Video category, the company also won Excellence Awards for its Mural Project in Santa Rosa and the KaSulong Anthem music video, both of which were cited for creative and meaningful storytelling.

“These awards serve as a testament to our commitments and aspirations in building a better world through purposeful communication,” said Mark Peter Tiangco, Monde Nissin’s corporate communications head. “We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to connect, inspire, and drive positive change through the stories we tell.”

The Philippine Quill Awards, organized annually by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines, celebrates outstanding communication programs and tools that deliver meaningful results and impact. Monde Nissin’s multiple wins underscore its pursuit of excellence, innovation, and its mission to make better products and better lives possible.